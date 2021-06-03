ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
EU's Borrell: Palm oil issue shouldn't hamper trade talks with Indonesia

  • Palm oil is one of the top exports from Southeast Asia's largest economy and the EU is its third biggest destination. The EU largely imports the versatile vegetable oil for fuel.
Reuters Updated 03 Jun 2021

JAKARTA: Ongoing negotiations between the European Union and Indonesia on a trade and investment deal should not be hampered by differences over palm oil, the EU's top diplomat said, even as the bloc aims to phase out use of palm oil in fuel.

Palm oil is one of the top exports from Southeast Asia's largest economy and the EU is its third biggest destination. The EU largely imports the versatile vegetable oil for fuel.

But under its renewable energy directive, the European Commission decided in 2019 that palm oil cultivation results in excessive deforestation and that its use as a fuel in the EU should be reduced to zero by 2030.

However, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with Reuters during a visit to Jakarta, "palm oil is one issue that cannot jeopardize a broad approach to stronger cooperation (with Indonesia), covering many different fields.

"We have to look for a solution," he said.

Indonesia and the EU began negotiations for a so-called Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2016 with the aim to expand trade, which last year amounted to 20.6 billion euro ($25.05 billion), and boost direct investment.

Due to EU's restrictions on palm oil, an Indonesian official has threatened to review the trade negotiation to make sure palm oil is positioned fairly in the planned deal.

"I understand that many people have gone out of poverty thanks to palm oil, but we have to take into consideration also the environmental questions," Borrell added.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, after meeting Borrell on Wednesday, told reporters that Jakarta wanted palm oil to be "treated fairly" and the government was committed to producing it in an environmentally sustainable way.

Indonesia in the past has accused the EU of using environmental concerns as "a guise for protectionism", in effect a discriminatory tool to protect home-grown vegetable oil.

"We are reviewing our criteria in order to make clear that there is no such discrimination," Borrell said.

Indonesia has taken legal action against the EU at the World Trade Organization over restrictions on palm oil-based fuel. Regional rival Malaysia has filed a separate WTO suit on EU's renewable energy directive.

European Commission Oil Palm investment and trade palm oil in fuel EU's top diplomat

EU's Borrell: Palm oil issue shouldn't hamper trade talks with Indonesia

