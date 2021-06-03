ANL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.67%)
ASC 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 89.26 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.37%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.86%)
BYCO 11.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.28%)
DGKC 129.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
EPCL 50.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.07%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
FFL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.59%)
HASCOL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 79.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
JSCL 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.57%)
KAPCO 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.63%)
KEL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.94%)
MLCF 46.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.65%)
PAEL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.77%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PRL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.31%)
PTC 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.2%)
SNGP 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
TRG 177.99 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.85%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,256 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,511 Increased By ▲ 94.49 (0.34%)
KSE100 48,094 Decreased By ▼ -33.37 (-0.07%)
KSE30 19,636 Decreased By ▼ -21.99 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on green investments

  • Environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund assets have grown from $10 billion in 2015 to $246 billion in March 2021, she said.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Thursday for clear standardized systems of measuring green investments, as countries strive to meet their climate goals.

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) fund assets have grown from $10 billion in 2015 to $246 billion in March 2021, she said.

Yellen urged global partners to "unlock progress towards greater ESG clarity and transparency so these investments can play a key role in closing the infrastructure gap and lowering global emissions."

"Poor quality or availability of ESG data and lack of standardized ESG metrics are often cited as barriers to further deployment of sustainable finance," she said, addressing a meeting of G20 member states convened to discuss infrastructure investment.

She said a lack of clear measurement could lead to "green washing," the practice of exaggerating environmental and emissions measures to appear more climate friendly and attract investors.

Yellen added that the G20 was not only working to develop indicators that incorporate ESG considerations but also "resilience and life cycle cost."

Sustainability-linked debt issuances "have grown at an annualized rate of 60 percent over the last eight years," Yellen said, deeming it essential to "do more."

"In order to mobilize additional investments into clean infrastructure, investors are demanding clear and comparable ESG data and metrics," she said.

"There are legitimate concerns over their potential impact on investment and project costs," Yellen acknowledged.

But she said the Treasury Department would "work with international partners to identify and address barriers to emerging market infrastructure investments."

According to Washington, a shortfall of $2.5 to $3 billion per year in financing infrastructure exists at the global level, a gap which it says cannot be bridged by the public sector alone and requires private investment.

Yellen already insisted that private investors will have to step up to finance renewable energy and other innovations for the US economy during a virtual summit hosted by US President Joe Biden in April, which brought together approximately 40 world leaders.

Janet Yellen investments ESG US Treasury Secretary

Yellen calls for standardized measurements on green investments

Sindh to suspend salaries of officials not vaccinated against coronavirus

NCOC to initiate mass vaccination campaign with support of public, private partners

Pakistan's Covid-19 death toll crosses 21,000

Pakistan's Tajir raises $17m in Series A round

Pfizer vaccine will be administered on priority to Hajj pilgrims, overseas students and workers, says Umar

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

PM stresses on taking measures to counter global warming

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters