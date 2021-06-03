World
Gunmen kidnapped 136 children Sunday in Nigeria: state govt
- Niger State Government has confirmed the number of students abducted by bandits at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School.
03 Jun 2021
ABUJA: Nigerian authorities said late on Wednesday that gunmen seized 136 children from an Islamic seminary on Sunday.
"Niger State Government has confirmed the number of students abducted by bandits at the Salihu Tanko Islamic School, Tegina to be 136," the local government wrote on Twitter.
Comments