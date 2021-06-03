ANL 32.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.21%)
ASC 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.68%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
AVN 89.60 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.76%)
BOP 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
BYCO 11.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 131.00 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.06%)
EPCL 50.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
FFL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.95%)
HASCOL 11.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.81%)
HUBC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.32%)
HUMNL 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.01%)
JSCL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.49%)
KAPCO 43.21 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.13%)
KEL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.12%)
PAEL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
PIBTL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.41%)
POWER 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.79%)
PPL 94.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.94%)
PTC 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.16%)
SILK 1.67 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.29%)
TRG 180.65 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.55%)
UNITY 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
WTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.96%)
BR100 5,298 Increased By ▲ 41.12 (0.78%)
BR30 27,834 Increased By ▲ 416.77 (1.52%)
KSE100 48,407 Increased By ▲ 279.65 (0.58%)
KSE30 19,775 Increased By ▲ 117.25 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,022
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
926,695
2,02824hr
3.94% positivity
Sindh
320,488
Punjab
340,989
Balochistan
25,370
Islamabad
81,446
KPK
133,450
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ransomware attack disrupts ferry service in northeast US

  • The FBI attributed the cyberattack to "REvil and Sodinokibi," which experts have said are two names for the same hacking group with ties to Russia.
AFP 03 Jun 2021

NEW YORK: Cybercriminals struck a ferry service in the US state of Massachusetts on Wednesday, disrupting service between several upscale northeastern coastal communities.

The Steamship Authority of Massachusetts reported the ransomware attack, which delayed its ferry service between Cape Cod and the islands of Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard.

"There is no impact to the safety of vessel operations, as the issue does not affect radar or GPS functionality," the company tweeted as it announced the hack.

The cyberattack did partially disrupt the payment system, which moved to cash as the company said its ability to process credit cards was "limited."

The Steamship Authority said on Facebook it "continues to work with our team internally, as well as with local, state, and federal officials externally, to address today's ransomware incident.

"At this point, we are unable to release or confirm specific details of what occurred," the statement read.

The FBI office in Boston had no immediate comment when contacted by AFP.

Also on Wednesday New York City's train and bus system, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), said it was hacked on April 20. However it added that little damage was done and that riders were never at risk.

An audit after the attack uncovered no signs that the operating systems had been affected, or that the hackers accessed information of clients or employees, MTA technical chief Rafail Portnoy said.

These latest cyberattack revelations were announced just days after a ransomware attack on the US subsidiary of Brazilian-owned meatpacking giant JBS.

The JBS cyberattack paralyzed some of its operations in the United States and impacted thousands of workers in Australia.

US President Joe Biden said Wednesday he is "looking" at possible retaliation after the White House linked Russia to the JBS attack.

The FBI attributed the cyberattack to "REvil and Sodinokibi," which experts have said are two names for the same hacking group with ties to Russia.

Last month ransomware hackers forced the temporary shutdown of the huge Colonial fuel pipeline in the eastern United States.

The pipeline's multi-day shutdown sparked panic buying in some eastern states, and ended when the company paid $4.4 million in ransom to the hackers.

US authorities blamed the attack on a cybercriminal group called DarkSide believed to be based in Russia -- something Moscow denies.

cyberattack GPS systems. DarkSide Cybercriminals struck US state of Massachusetts

Ransomware attack disrupts ferry service in northeast US

Power matters: KE given 10-day deadline

Nepra hints at refunding Rs4.4bn to consumers

WB proposes $200m credit facilities for housing sector

Banks/DFIs investment in REITs: SBP amends capital adequacy regulations

July-May trade deficit up 29.5pc YoY

US dispatches emergency medical supplies to Pakistan

Pandemic plunges 100m more workers into poverty: UN

PQA Master Plan: ECC decides to allow appointment of consultant

PM urges ECO states to play due role

Afghanistan comes into Pak-Tajik focus

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters