World
Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-2021
- By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on the government's registration platform, Mostafa Madbouly said.
02 Jun 2021
CAIRO: Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of its population against coronavirus by the end of 2021, the prime minister said in a televised address on Wednesday.
By the end of Wednesday, 2.5 million people will have been vaccinated from a total of 6 million people who signed up on the government's registration platform, Mostafa Madbouly said.
The first batch of locally-made vaccines will be ready in July, he added.
UNGA president ‘saddened’ at India’s reaction, reiterates remarks on Kashmir
Egypt aims to vaccinate 40% of population by end-2021
Pandemic plunges 100 million more workers into poverty: UN
Nearly eight million Covid vaccine doses administered to people in Pakistan: NCOC
SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif
Economy out of the woods now: PM
Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?
KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency
Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan
Pakistan, Tajikistan sign 12 MoUs across various sectors
All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply
Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched
Read more stories
Comments