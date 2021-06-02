ANL 32.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.79%)
ASC 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
ASL 25.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.36%)
AVN 88.05 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
DGKC 129.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-0.98%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 79.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.92%)
JSCL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.97%)
KAPCO 42.31 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.64%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.45%)
LOTCHEM 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.36%)
MLCF 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.86%)
PAEL 36.09 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.38%)
PIBTL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.74%)
POWER 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.22%)
PPL 93.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.64%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.22%)
PTC 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.76%)
SNGP 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
TRG 174.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.59%)
UNITY 47.09 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.48%)
WTL 3.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,257 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.04%)
BR30 27,417 Decreased By ▼ -15.04 (-0.05%)
KSE100 48,122 Decreased By ▼ -69.26 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,646 Decreased By ▼ -85.54 (-0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Huawei to launch new mobile operating system in fight for survival

  • It became one of the world's three leading mobile phone manufacturers along with Samsung and Apple - briefly occupying the number one spot last year - driven by Chinese demand and sales in emerging markets.
AFP 02 Jun 2021

SHENZHEN: Embattled Chinese tech giant Huawei will launch a homegrown new mobile operating system on Wednesday as it fights for survival in the smartphone arena after the United States blocked it from using Android.

Huawei will unveil its first mobile devices loaded with the new Harmony OS in an online event broadcast from its headquarters in the southern city of Shenzhen beginning at 8 pm (1200 GMT).

The development of Harmony OS has been closely watched by the tech world since Donald Trump's White House in 2018 began an aggressive campaign to short-circuit the global ambitions of Huawei, which Washington considers a potential Chinese espionage and cybersecurity threat.

Aside from the geopolitics, no company has successfully taken on the mobile OS duopoly now dominated by Google's Android and Apple's iOS systems, a battleground littered with the likes of flame-outs including Blackberry, Microsoft's Windows Phone and the Amazon Fire device.

Analysts say Huawei likewise faces a tough battle to carve out a sizeable share of the OS pie.

The world's largest supplier of telecom base station equipment and other networking gear, Huawei entered the handset business in 2003, using Android.

It became one of the world's three leading mobile phone manufacturers along with Samsung and Apple - briefly occupying the number one spot last year - driven by Chinese demand and sales in emerging markets.

But the US sanctions, which include cutting the firm off from global component supply chains, have thrown its mobile phone segment into uncertainty.

Analysts say Huawei's most immediate challenge is in apps -- convincing enough developers to reprogramme their applications and other content to work with Harmony OS so that consumers will continue to buy Huawei phones.

Donald Trump huawei Apple Shenzhen

Huawei to launch new mobile operating system in fight for survival

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Japanese investment firm looks to become active in Pakistan

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters