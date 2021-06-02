ANL 33.23 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.83%)
ASC 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.03%)
ASL 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
AVN 88.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.04%)
BOP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.51%)
BYCO 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
DGKC 131.70 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.61%)
EPCL 50.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.62%)
FCCL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.64%)
FFL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
HASCOL 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.45%)
HUBC 79.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.23%)
JSCL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.96%)
KAPCO 41.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
PAEL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.12%)
PIBTL 11.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 9.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PPL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.9%)
PRL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.57%)
PTC 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
SNGP 46.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.08%)
TRG 175.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.79%)
WTL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.84%)
BR100 5,268 Increased By ▲ 9.44 (0.18%)
BR30 27,560 Increased By ▲ 128.32 (0.47%)
KSE100 48,211 Increased By ▲ 20.13 (0.04%)
KSE30 19,703 Decreased By ▼ -28.4 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,930
8024hr
Pakistan Cases
924,667
1,84324hr
3.91% positivity
Sindh
319,447
Punjab
340,557
Balochistan
25,295
Islamabad
81,357
KPK
133,124
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fire on Iran navy ship at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated

  • Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement said, adding that the vessel was on a training mission.
Reuters 02 Jun 2021

A fire broke out in an Iranian navy vessel near the mouth of the Gulf, but the entire crew was able to safely disembark, the semi-official news agency Fars quoted a navy statement as saying on Wednesday.

Firefighting operations continued on board the ship which was near the Iranian port of Jask situated on the Gulf of Oman, the statement said, adding that the vessel was on a training mission.

The statement did not give the cause of the fire.

In April, Iran said one of its vessels, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, after media reports the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

It was the latest in a reported series of attacks on Israeli- and Iranian-owned cargo ships since late February in which the two arch-enemies accused each other of responsibility.

Last year, an Iranian warship accidentally struck another with a missile during an exercise, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others.

The incident took place during training in the Gulf of Oman, a sensitive waterway that connects to the Strait of Hormuz through which about a fifth of the world's oil passes. Iran regularly conducts exercises in the area.

Strait of Hormuz Gulf of Oman Red Sea Iran navy Cargo ships

Fire on Iran navy ship at mouth of Gulf, crew evacuated

Economy out of the woods now: PM

Proposed Abraaj-SEP deal hits major snag?

SC disposes of govt's appeal against Shehbaz Sharif

KP dissolves advisory committee on cryptocurrency

All essential items: USC asked to ensure supply

Locally-processed PakVac vaccine launched

CCP widens poultry probe

Irsa urges Wapda to appoint inspectors at 9 locations

Salaried class to get ‘big relief’: Fawad

May CPI inflation rate at 10.09pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters