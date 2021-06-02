World
Mali suspended from African Union after second coup in nine months
- The AU "decides... to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union.
02 Jun 2021
NAIROBI: The African Union announced it was suspending Mali with immediate effect, after a second military coup in nine months in the impoverished Sahel country.
The AU "decides... to immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its Organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country", the body's Peace and Security Council said in a statement late Tuesday.
