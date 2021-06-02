World
Crippled ship at risk of sinking off Sri Lanka
- The ship is facing an imminent risk of going down," spokesman Indika de Silva said hours.
02 Jun 2021
COLOMBO: A fire-damaged container vessel faced an imminent risk of sinking on Wednesday just off the Sri Lankan coast, the navy said.
"The ship is facing an imminent risk of going down," spokesman Indika de Silva said hours after the Dutch Salvage firm SMIT attempted to tow the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl further out to sea.
