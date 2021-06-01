ANL 31.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
ASC 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.95%)
ASL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
AVN 89.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.54%)
BOP 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 11.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.71%)
DGKC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.54%)
EPCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.4%)
FCCL 24.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
FFBL 26.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.81%)
HUBC 79.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.63%)
HUMNL 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.41%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.99%)
KAPCO 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.46%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 34.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PIBTL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.89%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
PPL 93.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.84%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.27%)
PTC 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.56%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.76%)
TRG 175.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
UNITY 45.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.2%)
BR100 5,254 Increased By ▲ 27.05 (0.52%)
BR30 27,406 Increased By ▲ 81.2 (0.3%)
KSE100 48,078 Increased By ▲ 181.36 (0.38%)
KSE30 19,671 Increased By ▲ 68.72 (0.35%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

  • Russia will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Croatia, Mauritius, and Morocco from June 10, it said.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

MOSCOW: Russia has announced the resumption of air travel with Britain and a number of other countries which had been suspended due to coronavirus restrictions.

"Given the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the United Kingdom, a decision has been taken to resume regular air travel between Moscow and London from June 2," Russian health authorities said in a statement on Monday.

Russia will also resume air travel with Austria, Hungary, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Croatia, Mauritius, and Morocco from June 10, it said.

Flights to Turkey, a major tourist destination for Russians, will remain suspended until at least June 21.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Russia's borders have remained largely closed to foreigners.

Coronavirus Russia Britain Russian health authorities

Russia resumes air travel with Britain, other countries

Four FC soldiers martyred, eight injured in Quetta, Turbat attacks

India will have to restore IIOJK's special status, says Qureshi

Pakistani food items penetrate into US largest supermarket

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters