ANL 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.78%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.72%)
ASL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-2.09%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.82 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (1.4%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
HASCOL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.34%)
HUBC 79.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.51%)
HUMNL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.8%)
JSCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.6%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
PAEL 34.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.26%)
POWER 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
PPL 93.20 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.75%)
PRL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.89%)
PTC 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (8.29%)
SILK 1.69 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.05%)
SNGP 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.97%)
TRG 176.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.17%)
UNITY 45.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.07%)
BR100 5,244 Increased By ▲ 17.37 (0.33%)
BR30 27,354 Increased By ▲ 29.67 (0.11%)
KSE100 48,055 Increased By ▲ 158.21 (0.33%)
KSE30 19,672 Increased By ▲ 70.06 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
CBOT wheat may test resistance at $6.88-1/4

  • A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a target zone of $7.03-1/2 to $7.18-1/2. Support is at $6.69-1/2, a break below which may cause a fall to $6.58.
Reuters 01 Jun 2021

SINGAPORE: CBOT wheat may test a resistance at $6.88-1/4 per bushel, a break above which could lead to a gain to $7.03-1/2.

The contract broke above a falling trendline. The break confirms a reversal of the downtrend. It has completed a pullback towards the line.

A retracement analysis on the trend reveals a target zone of $7.03-1/2 to $7.18-1/2. Support is at $6.69-1/2, a break below which may cause a fall to $6.58.

On the daily chart, the contract is poised to break a resistance at $6.80-3/4 and rise towards $7.01-3/4, as the shallow correction triggered by the resistance has been totally reversed.

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $4.96-1/4 to $7.69-1/2 suggests a target of $7.05, as wheat has broken the resistance at $6.65.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

