World
Eight Venezuelan soldiers kidnapped by Colombian armed groups 'rescued': defence ministry
- The eight military professionals kidnapped by Colombian illegal armed groups... were rescued" in a military operation.
01 Jun 2021
CARACAS: Eight Venezuelan soldiers who had been kidnapped by armed groups operating on the Colombian border have been rescued, Caracas said Monday.
"The eight military professionals kidnapped by Colombian illegal armed groups... were rescued" in a military operation, the Venezuelan defensce ministry said in a statement.
