ANL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.88%)
ASC 16.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.02%)
ASL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
AVN 88.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.97 (-2.18%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
DGKC 131.69 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.3%)
EPCL 50.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.3%)
FCCL 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.37%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.88%)
HASCOL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.06%)
HUBC 79.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.44%)
HUMNL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.29%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.64%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.19%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.47%)
PAEL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.44%)
POWER 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.5%)
PPL 93.10 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.81%)
PTC 11.01 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (7.41%)
SILK 1.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.44%)
SNGP 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.08%)
TRG 176.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.12%)
UNITY 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-4.8%)
BR100 5,241 Increased By ▲ 14.51 (0.28%)
BR30 27,315 Decreased By ▼ -9.93 (-0.04%)
KSE100 48,037 Increased By ▲ 140.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,666 Increased By ▲ 63.39 (0.32%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,850
7124hr
Pakistan Cases
922,824
1,77124hr
3.72% positivity
Sindh
318,579
Punjab
340,110
Balochistan
25,218
Islamabad
81,257
KPK
132,822
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers

  • The relaxed social norms have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, while riling arch-conservatives.
AFP 01 Jun 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Islamic affairs minister on Monday defended a contentious order restricting the volume of mosque loudspeakers, saying it was prompted by complaints in the conservative Muslim nation about excessive noise.

In a major policy last week in a country home to the holiest Muslim sites, the Islamic affairs ministry said the speakers should be set at no more than one-third of their maximum volume.

The order, which also limited the use of loudspeakers mainly to issue the call to prayer rather than broadcasting full sermons, triggered a conservative backlash on social media.

Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh said the order was in response to citizens' complaints that the loud volume was causing disturbance to children as well as the elderly.

"Those who want to pray do not need to wait for... the imam's" call to prayer, Sheikh said in a video published by state television.

"They should be at the mosque beforehand," he added.

Several television channels also broadcast prayers and koran recitals, Sheikh said, suggesting the loudspeakers served a limited purpose. In a country home to tens of thousands of mosques, many welcomed the move to reduce the decibel levels.

But the decision also stirred resentment on social media, with a hashtag calling for the banning of loud music in restaurants and cafes gaining traction.

Sheikh said criticism of the policy was being spread by "enemies of the kingdom" who "want to stir public opinion".

The policy follows de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sweeping liberalisation drive, which has pushed a new era of openness in parallel with what observers call a de-emphasis on religion.

The young prince has eased social restrictions in the ultra-conservative kingdom, lifting decades-long bans on cinemas and women drivers while allowing gender-mixed music concerts and sporting extravaganzas.

The relaxed social norms have been welcomed by many Saudis, two-thirds of whom are under 30, while riling arch-conservatives.

Prince Mohammed has promised a "moderate" Saudi Arabia as he attempts to break with its austere image, while simultaneously cracking down vigorously on dissent.

Over the past three years, the kingdom has arrested dozens of women activists, clerics, journalists as well as royal family members.

Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia's Islamic affairs minister Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al Sheikh conservative Muslim nation

Saudi minister defends volume limit on mosque loudspeakers

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 cases since May 14

China reports first human case of H10N3 bird flu

‘Green Eurobond’ launched to raise $500m for dams: PM highlights hydropower potential

Vaccine procurement for June: $130m approved by ECC

Indian economy contracted by record 7.3pc in 2020-21

PM says Sindh can extend lockdown restrictions by another week

SBP extends prize bond encashment deadline

MoS vows to sort out water conflicts

Irsa increases water releases

Buying houses, sourcing cos: Govt likely to announce incentives

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters