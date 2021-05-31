ANL 31.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.24%)
ASC 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.75%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.99%)
AVN 90.39 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (7.29%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.72%)
BYCO 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.92%)
DGKC 130.00 Increased By ▲ 8.50 (7%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.15%)
FCCL 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.32%)
FFBL 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.46%)
FFL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.28%)
HUMNL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.8%)
JSCL 23.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
KAPCO 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.26%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.52%)
MLCF 47.12 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.11%)
PAEL 34.26 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.45%)
PIBTL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.43%)
POWER 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (10.13%)
PPL 92.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.88%)
PRL 25.97 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.85%)
PTC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 47.69 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.9%)
TRG 176.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.46%)
UNITY 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.91%)
WTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (26.26%)
BR100 5,227 Increased By ▲ 99.86 (1.95%)
BR30 27,325 Increased By ▲ 663.07 (2.49%)
KSE100 47,896 Increased By ▲ 770.05 (1.63%)
KSE30 19,602 Increased By ▲ 302.9 (1.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
World

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

  • At least 170,244,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP 31 May 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,543,125 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 170,244,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 8,279 new deaths and 411,389 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,128 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 874 and Colombia with 535.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 594,431 deaths from 33,259,430 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 461,931 deaths from 16,515,120 cases, India with 329,100 deaths from 28,047,534 cases, Mexico with 223,507 deaths from 2,412,810 cases, and Britain with 127,781 deaths from 4,484,056 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 308 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 281, Republic of North Macedonia with 260 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,134,082 deaths from 52,885,645 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,035,564 deaths from 32,920,572 infections, and the United States and Canada 619,943 deaths from 34,638,401 cases.

Asia has reported 479,626 deaths from 36,327,134 cases, the Middle East 142,461 deaths from 8,590,244 cases, Africa 130,347 deaths from 4,834,173 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,696 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

Coronavirus

