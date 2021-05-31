Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,543,125 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 170,244,860 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 8,279 new deaths and 411,389 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 3,128 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 874 and Colombia with 535.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 594,431 deaths from 33,259,430 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 461,931 deaths from 16,515,120 cases, India with 329,100 deaths from 28,047,534 cases, Mexico with 223,507 deaths from 2,412,810 cases, and Britain with 127,781 deaths from 4,484,056 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 308 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Czech Republic with 281, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 281, Republic of North Macedonia with 260 and Bulgaria with 254.

Europe overall has 1,134,082 deaths from 52,885,645 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,035,564 deaths from 32,920,572 infections, and the United States and Canada 619,943 deaths from 34,638,401 cases.

Asia has reported 479,626 deaths from 36,327,134 cases, the Middle East 142,461 deaths from 8,590,244 cases, Africa 130,347 deaths from 4,834,173 cases, and Oceania 1,102 deaths from 48,696 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.