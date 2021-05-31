World
Russia reports 8,475 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths
- The government coronavirus task force said that 339 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours. That pushed the death toll to 121,501.
31 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Monday reported 8,475 COVID-19 cases, including 2,614 in Moscow, pushing the national infection tally to 5,071,917 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus task force said that 339 people had died of coronavirus-related causes in the last 24 hours. That pushed the death toll to 121,501.
The federal statistics agency, which has kept a separate toll, has said that Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.
