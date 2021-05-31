World
Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska
31 May 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.
Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the trembler struck 169 kilometers north of Anchorage.
