Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes central Alaska

  • The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.
Reuters 31 May 2021

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck central Alaska in the United States, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) , GFZ said.

Separately, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), said the trembler struck 169 kilometers north of Anchorage.

