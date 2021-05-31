ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.63%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.16%)
AVN 88.90 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (5.52%)
BOP 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.23%)
BYCO 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.39%)
DGKC 130.63 Increased By ▲ 9.13 (7.51%)
EPCL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.55%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.26%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.5%)
FFL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
HASCOL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.49%)
HUBC 79.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.6%)
HUMNL 8.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.56%)
JSCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.96%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.88%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.17%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.85%)
MLCF 48.29 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (6.69%)
PAEL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.81%)
PIBTL 10.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.11%)
POWER 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (9.25%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.32%)
PRL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.18%)
PTC 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.06%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
TRG 177.47 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.06%)
UNITY 45.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.31%)
WTL 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (17.85%)
BR100 5,236 Increased By ▲ 108.74 (2.12%)
BR30 27,335 Increased By ▲ 673.51 (2.53%)
KSE100 47,966 Increased By ▲ 840.17 (1.78%)
KSE30 19,652 Increased By ▲ 352.91 (1.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,779
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
921,053
2,11724hr
4.05% positivity
Sindh
317,665
Punjab
339,686
Balochistan
25,148
Islamabad
81,195
KPK
132,549
Palm oil signals mixed

  • However, a spinning top forming on May 28 around 4,026 ringgit suggests a possible shallow fall towards 3,938 ringgit.
Reuters 31 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Signals are mixed for palm oil , as it is consolidating around a resistance at 4,010 ringgit per tonne.

Even though the contract managed to close above this barrier on May 28, its sideways move thereafter makes a further gain towards 4,132 ringgit doubtful.

This target will only be confirmed when the contract breaks 4,061 ringgit.

A drop below 3,988 ringgit could indicate a continuation of the downtrend towards 3,888 ringgit, as the trend has been mostly developing within a falling channel.

On the daily chart, the uptrend remains intact within a rising channel.

However, a spinning top forming on May 28 around 4,026 ringgit suggests a possible shallow fall towards 3,938 ringgit.

This fall will contribute to the formation of a solid bottom around the lower channel line. The pattern would play a key role in ensuring the following strong rally.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

