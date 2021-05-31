LME copper may revisit $10,747.50 this week

SINGAPORE: LME copper may revisit its May 10 high of $10,747.50 per tonne this week, as its uptrend may have resumed.

The trend observes closely a set of projection levels of the wave (3) from $62.69.

Compared with the preceding wave (1) and wave (3), the wave (5) looks too short to have completed at $10,747.50.

The current assumption is that it may extend beyond this high.

Support is at $10,029, a break below which could cause a fall into the $9,367-$9,733 range.

