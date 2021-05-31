Florida shooting kills two, wounds 20

HIALEAH, (United States): Two people were killed and at least 20 wounded Sunday when three shooters fired “indiscriminately” into a crowd outside a concert in the Miami area, police said, the latest shooting in a year that has seen a surge in both gun sales and gun violence.

The shots erupted near a banquet and events hall in a strip mall in Miami Gardens, a heavily Cuban community of working-class families.

Angelica Green told reporters at the scene that her son and nephew, both 24, were among those wounded. Both were in hospital recovering, though the nephew, hit four times, was in more serious condition.

She had spoken to her son, who was “frantic” when he called right after the shooting. “They say that some guys came out with hoodies and ski masks and just started spraying at the crowd,” she said, adding that it was “very scary.”

The venue was “hosting a scheduled event and several patrons were standing outside,” Miami-Dade Police Department said in a statement.

When a Nissan Pathfinder SUV approached the scene, police added, “three subjects exited the vehicle and began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.”

The trio fled. Their motive was unknown.