ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,736
5624hr
Pakistan Cases
918,936
2,69724hr
4.82% positivity
Sindh
316,752
Punjab
339,073
Balochistan
25,083
Islamabad
81,116
KPK
132,170
World

First blind Chinese mountaineer climbs Mount Everest

Reuters 31 May 2021

MOUNT EVEREST, (Nepal): The 46-year old Chinese Zhang Hong has scaled the tallest peak in the world from the Nepal side, becoming the first blind man in Asia and the third in the world to climb Mount Everest.

“No matter if you’re disabled or normal, whether you have lost your eyesight or you have no legs or hands, it doesn’t matter as long as you have a strong mind, you can always complete a thing that other people say you can’t,” Zhang told Reuters.

Zhang completed the 8,849 metre-high Himalayan feat on May 24 along with three high altitude guides, and returned to the base camp on Thursday.

Born in southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing, Zhang lost his sight at the age of 21 due to glaucoma.

He was inspired by Erik Weihenmayer, a blind American mountaineer who scaled Everest in 2001, and began training under the guidance of his mountain guide friend Qiang Zi.

Nepal reopened Mount Everest in April for foreigners after it was shut last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

