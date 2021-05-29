Apple's new AirPods are on the way: Here's what to expect

Apple is planning a revamp for its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second-generation version of its AirPods Pro for 2022.

With work from home becoming more common across the globe, AirPods have become an essential product for many.

While many reliable Bluetooth earbuds options exist in the market, Apple is making new updates to its AirPods to essentially stay ahead of the curve.

The new AirPods will mark the first update for the product since March 2019 and will feature a new design that is similar to the AirPods Pro.

However, the AirPods Pro will be coming out next year. This will be the first change that this product will get since October 2019. Many expect even shorter stems like the rumoured Beats Studio Buds and integrated fitness-tracking features.

These new updates are also expected to include motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking and integration with Apple Fitness Plus, as reported by Bloomberg.

Apple aims to improve its users’ experience by enhancing noise cancellation capabilities of its AirPods Pro with this update.

It is also important to note that Apple’s wearables, home and accessories segment has generated more than $30 billion in annual revenue, accounting for more than 10 percent of its total sales.

These new updates to the company’s wireless earbuds range are likely to boost Apple’s performance in this segment.

However, these upgrades could end up costing customers a hefty sum, as the demand for improved battery life, better fitness features and improved compatibility with different devices remains on the table.

While the release date for these upgraded AirPods remains speculative, many industry analysts expect a launch before the end of 2021.