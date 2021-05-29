ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,680
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
916,239
2,45524hr
4.43% positivity
Sindh
315,410
Punjab
338,377
Balochistan
25,001
Islamabad
81,007
KPK
131,775
Business Recorder Logo
May 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple's new AirPods are on the way: Here's what to expect

  • Apple is planning revamp for its entry-level AirPods this year and a second-generation version of its AirPods Pro in 2022
  • While the release date for these upgraded AirPods remains speculative, many industry analysts expect a launch before the end of 2021
BR Web Desk 29 May 2021

Apple is planning a revamp for its entry-level AirPods for this year and a second-generation version of its AirPods Pro for 2022.

With work from home becoming more common across the globe, AirPods have become an essential product for many.

While many reliable Bluetooth earbuds options exist in the market, Apple is making new updates to its AirPods to essentially stay ahead of the curve.

The new AirPods will mark the first update for the product since March 2019 and will feature a new design that is similar to the AirPods Pro.

However, the AirPods Pro will be coming out next year. This will be the first change that this product will get since October 2019. Many expect even shorter stems like the rumoured Beats Studio Buds and integrated fitness-tracking features.

These new updates are also expected to include motion sensors with a focus on fitness tracking and integration with Apple Fitness Plus, as reported by Bloomberg.

Apple aims to improve its users’ experience by enhancing noise cancellation capabilities of its AirPods Pro with this update.

It is also important to note that Apple’s wearables, home and accessories segment has generated more than $30 billion in annual revenue, accounting for more than 10 percent of its total sales.

These new updates to the company’s wireless earbuds range are likely to boost Apple’s performance in this segment.

However, these upgrades could end up costing customers a hefty sum, as the demand for improved battery life, better fitness features and improved compatibility with different devices remains on the table.

While the release date for these upgraded AirPods remains speculative, many industry analysts expect a launch before the end of 2021.

Technology Apple AirPods revenue release

Apple's new AirPods are on the way: Here's what to expect

Current economic turnaround sustainable, says SBP’s Reza Baqir

Islamabad district administration to fine underage smokers

Sindh imposes tighter restrictions in several areas of Karachi’s district Central

India hits out at UNGA president over ‘misleading’ remarks on Kashmir issue

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio remains below 5% for fifth consecutive day

Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above

Businesses hit by ‘unusual injuries’ likely to get relief

Investment in agri sector to help govt achieve 4.8pc GDP growth: Umar

Economy to have sustainable, inclusive growth: MoF

Smart lockdown policy helped achieve 3.94pc GDP growth: SAPM

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters