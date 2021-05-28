ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Slovak parliament approves higher 2021 budget deficit

  • The country's public finances have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra spending will put the gap at about 12% of expected gross domestic product in 2021.
  • Lawmakers approved a 2021 budget in December that envisaged a fiscal gap of 7.4% of GDP, with economic growth seen picking up this year.
Reuters 28 May 2021

PRAGUE: The Slovak parliament voted on Friday to raise budget spending by 3.74 billion euros this year, adding 351 million to the government's proposal to raise expenditure, and putting the planned 2021 deficit at 11.8 billion euros, news agency TASR reported on Friday.

The country's public finances have been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. The extra spending will put the gap at about 12% of expected gross domestic product in 2021.

Lawmakers approved a 2021 budget in December that envisaged a fiscal gap of 7.4% of GDP, with economic growth seen picking up this year.

Slovakia, like others states in central Europe, has been hit hard by recent waves of the pandemic but has seen infections slow and pressure on hospitals ease, leading to the loosening of epidemic restrictions on public life and business.

The budget ended the January-April period with a 2.63 billion euros gap, a touch higher than the year before.

The full-year 2020 budget ended in a deficit of 7.76 billion euros, more than triple the 2019 gap but below that allowed under the government's crisis plans.

Slovak parliament news agency TASR Slovak budget Slovak GDP

Slovak parliament approves higher 2021 budget deficit

GDP growth forecast of 4.8pc approved for next fiscal: Umar

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters