ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
German parliament to clear way for women quota on some company boards

  • Parliament expected to pass legislation this summer.
  • Affects around 70 large companies in Germany.
  • One board member must be a woman if more than three members.
  • Board members will also be entitled to parental leave.
Reuters 28 May 2021

BERLIN: Germany's conservatives dropped their resistance on Friday to new legislation aimed at increasing gender equality on management boards after an agreement to give companies more time to adapt and to guarantee female executives maternity leave.

The legislation, which the cabinet approved in January, could now be passed in June after the coalition government's parliamentary groups reached the agreement.

"Highly qualified women still come up against glass ceilings far too often," Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

"There are still pure men's clubs on the boards of directors who like to keep to themselves. This will come to an end in the future."

The new law affects around 70 companies and will force larger listed firms whose management boards have more than three members to include at least one woman.

Firms will be required to report on whether and how they aim to meet the quota. They risk a fine for failing to give a good reason for not setting a target to include any women on their management boards.

The legislation also sets out stricter gender equality rules for government-controlled companies, where boards with more than two members will have to include at least one woman.

Elke Hannack from the German Federation of Trade Unions said the regulation was "a long overdue step" but said it should apply to more companies.

BABY ON BOARD?

The legislation also creates a legal right for board members to take up to three months of parental leave and time off to care for family members without having to give up their mandate.

Companies will be given a one-year transition period to select candidates.

A study on Thursday showed the number of women in German boardrooms was only rising slowly and that many large listed firms had none on their management teams.

HeidelbergCement one of 30 firms on the DAX blue-chip index with no women currently on its board, said on Thursday it had created the new position of chief sustainability officer which would be filled by a woman.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged companies in March to promote more women to top posts, although efforts to introduce binding quotas for boards of European Union firms have stalled.

Women make up one third of executive boards in Europe's biggest companies but occupy only a small minority of leadership roles, a study showed last year. Norway ranked top for gender diversity, followed by France.

