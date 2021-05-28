WTO says goods trade rising at accelerated pace

GENEVA: The World Trade Organization said on Friday global goods trade was continuing to recover this year on all fronts after a steep, but brief, drop due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020.

The WTO said its goods trade barometer had surged to 109.7 points, well above the baseline of 100, from 103.9 in February.

"In the latest month, all of the barometer's component indices were above trend and rising, highlighting the broad-based nature of the recovery and signalling an accelerating pace of trade expansion," the WTO said.