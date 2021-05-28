ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.2%)
ASL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.39%)
AVN 84.25 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (4.93%)
BOP 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.06%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.42%)
EPCL 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.11%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.22%)
HASCOL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
HUMNL 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.3%)
JSCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.38%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
MLCF 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
PPL 90.80 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (3.68%)
PRL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PTC 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.28%)
SNGP 45.90 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (5.52%)
TRG 175.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.41 (-1.9%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.35%)
WTL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-6.6%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.3 (1.01%)
BR30 26,662 Increased By ▲ 184.77 (0.7%)
KSE100 47,126 Increased By ▲ 335.54 (0.72%)
KSE30 19,299 Increased By ▲ 162 (0.85%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Business Recorder Logo
May 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU fails to agree farming subsidies deal amid disputes over green schemes

  • After all-night talks on Thursday, EU member states failed to find a compromise to put forward in negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission.
  • Portuguese agriculture minister Maria do Ceu Antunes said member states had made "numerous concessions" in the talks.
Reuters 28 May 2021

BRUSSELS: European Union negotiators this week failed to agree reforms to the bloc's huge farming subsidy programme, with talks due to resume in June on rules to protect small farms and curb agriculture's environmental impact.

The EU is nearing the end of a three-year struggle to reform its Common Agricultural Policy (CAP). The CAP will account for roughly one-third of the EU's 2021-2027 budget - 387 billion euros ($472 billion) - on payments to farmers and support for rural development, with the new rules kicking in from 2023.

The revamp aims to curb the environmental impact of agriculture, which is the most frequently reported source of pressure on Europe's habitats and species and is responsible for 10% of EU greenhouse gas emissions.

After all-night talks on Thursday, EU member states failed to find a compromise to put forward in negotiations with the European Parliament and the European Commission.

EU agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said he was hopeful a deal would be reached in June. But he said member states had "exaggerated fears" that money set aside for environmental programmes would go unspent because farmers would not apply for it.

Portuguese agriculture minister Maria do Ceu Antunes said member states had made "numerous concessions" in the talks.

Lawmakers from the European Parliament said member states had added small print at the last minute to weaken the rules.

One unresolved dispute is how much to spend on "eco-schemes" to protect the environment, such as organic farming or re-wetting peatlands to absorb CO2.

EU member states on Thursday proposed a requirement for countries to spend an annual average of 18% of payments for farmers on such schemes, or lose the money. Parliament had sought a binding 30% share.

Other outstanding issues include how to divert cash from big landowners and businesses to smaller farms. Parliament said countries should redistribute a share of payments to smaller farms. Member states said countries could opt out if they use other methods to distribute the funds fairly.

"When we looked at the small print, the council (of representatives of EU member states) had... basically inserted text that made it voluntary," said EU lawmaker Peter Jahr.

Campaigners have said the proposals fail to align farming with EU climate ambitions, and would allow the majority of funds to be spent on polluting forms of industrial farming.

Other rules under discussion would set standards for working conditions and form a crisis fund in case agricultural markets are disrupted by an emergency such as a pandemic.

European Union European Parliament green schemes agriculture's environmental

EU fails to agree farming subsidies deal amid disputes over green schemes

SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan restored balance of power in region on May 28, 1998: DG ISPR

Pakistan welcomes UNHRC’s decision to investigate human rights violations by Israel

Qureshi leaves for Iraq on three-day visit

IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?

Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance

Two Pakistani peacekeepers among 129 honoured with UN medals posthumously

Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir

Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff

Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters