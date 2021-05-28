ANL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.16%)
ASC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
ASL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.48%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (2.07%)
BOP 8.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.81%)
EPCL 49.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.3%)
FCCL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 17.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (3.8%)
HASCOL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.8%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
JSCL 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.77%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.47%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 33.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 92.90 Increased By ▲ 5.32 (6.07%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.48%)
PTC 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.92%)
SNGP 45.80 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (5.29%)
TRG 178.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.53%)
UNITY 45.45 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.13%)
WTL 2.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-7.55%)
BR100 5,127 Increased By ▲ 51.96 (1.02%)
BR30 26,808 Increased By ▲ 330.69 (1.25%)
KSE100 47,191 Increased By ▲ 399.91 (0.85%)
KSE30 19,341 Increased By ▲ 203.2 (1.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
Royal academy seeks 1mn vaccines as Thailand approves Sinopharm

  • Just a over 1 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated.
Reuters 28 May 2021

BANGKOK: A royal academy chaired by Princess Chulabhorn, the youngest sibling of Thailand's king, on Friday said it would import 1 million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine next month, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised its use.

"We want to help plug in the gaps for business, schools, so they can move forward," Nithi Mahanonda, secretary-general of the Chulabhorn Royal Academy told a news briefing.

Earlier this week, the academy announced it would import "alternative vaccines" to supplement the government campaign.

The government's chaotic and widely criticised mass vaccinations programme is due to start next month, using mainly AstraZeneca vaccines made locally by Siam Bioscience, a company owned by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

The government says it will have 6 million AstraZenaca doses and 3 million Sinovac doses available in June.

The FDA on Friday approved the Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, making it the fifth authorised by Thailand after AstraZenaca, Sinovac's CoronaVac, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen and Moderna.

The royal academy procurement comes after Thailand was hit by its worst COVID-19 outbreak so far, with over 80% of its 144,976 cases and 954 deaths occurring in the past two months, driven by the highly transmissible B.1.1.7 variant first detected in Britain.

Just a over 1 million of Thailand's more than 66 million people are fully vaccinated.

The announcement in the official Royal Gazette susprised some members of the government, which had until now insisted on being the sole importer of COVID-19 vaccines.

Nithi said other organisations would be able to buy from the academy's 1 million Sinopharm doses, adding that it did not seek profit.

The Federation of Thai Industries and the energy firm PTT Group Pcl have shown interest as potential buyers and the academy would continue to negotiate for more doses after June based on demand, Nithi said.

