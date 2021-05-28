World
Russia disappointed by US decision not to rejoin Open Skies treaty
- The US refusal did not create an atmosphere conducive to arms control discussions being held at a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin.
28 May 2021
MOSCOW: Russia was disappointed by the United States' decision not to rejoin the Open Skies arms control treaty, even though the move was expected, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Friday.
The US refusal did not create an atmosphere conducive to arms control discussions being held at a summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden next month, Ryabkov was cited as saying.
Pakistan opens walk-in vaccination for ages 30, above from May 29
Russia disappointed by US decision not to rejoin Open Skies treaty
IMF supportive of govt’s approach to food inflation?
Pakistan's WAPDA raises $500m in country's first green bond issuance
Kashmir dispute: Status must not be changed unless resolved: Bozkir
Industry/export-oriented sectors: Tarin-led meeting discusses concessional power tariff
Former FBR chief Shabbar makes budget proposals
CDWP approves 13 projects worth Rs38bn
CPEC to generate massive job opportunities: Umar
Top China, US trade officials hold ‘candid’ first talks
Yusuf Khan made secretary finance
Covid-19 positivity ratio declines to 4.35pc
Read more stories
Comments