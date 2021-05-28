ANL 31.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.3%)
ASL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.47%)
AVN 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.88%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
DGKC 122.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.61%)
EPCL 49.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.12%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.46%)
FFL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (4.82%)
HASCOL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.42%)
HUBC 77.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
JSCL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.21%)
KAPCO 39.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
KEL 4.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 45.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.88%)
PAEL 32.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.24%)
PIBTL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
POWER 9.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.10 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (5.16%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PTC 10.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
SNGP 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.82%)
TRG 177.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.84%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.46%)
WTL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-6.29%)
BR100 5,120 Increased By ▲ 44.51 (0.88%)
BR30 26,708 Increased By ▲ 230.63 (0.87%)
KSE100 47,144 Increased By ▲ 353.69 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,324 Increased By ▲ 186.03 (0.97%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,607
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
913,784
2,48224hr
4.81% positivity
Sindh
314,158
Punjab
337,775
Balochistan
24,908
Islamabad
80,927
KPK
131,411
US 'outraged' by violence against protesters in Iraq

  • "The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence," Price added.
AFP 28 May 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States said Thursday it was "outraged" by the fact that recent peaceful protests in Iraq were "met with threats and brutal violence," in a statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price.

"The violation of Iraqi sovereignty and rule of law by armed militias harms all Iraqis and their country," Price said, two days after two Iraqis were killed during demonstrations by thousands of people in Baghdad.

Another 28 people were injured in the protests, which were held to demand justice over a wave of deadly attacks on pro-democracy activists and journalists.

The following day, Iraqi police separately arrested a senior official in an Iran-backed armed group on suspicion of orchestrating the killing of a prominent pro-democracy activist amid a wave of murders of activists and journalists that started in 2019.

"We welcome every effort by the government to hold accountable the militias, thugs, and vigilante groups for their attacks against Iraqis exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as well as for their assault on the rule of law," Price said.

"The United States is outraged that peaceful demonstrators who took to the streets to urge reform were met with threats and brutal violence," Price added.

Killings, attempted murders and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since a protest movement erupted against government corruption and incompetence in 2019.

Since the fall of dictator Saddam Hussein in the US-led invasion of 2003, political parties have controlled life in Iraq and corruption has plagued state institutions.

