Germany plans to offer children aged 12-16 COVID-19 shots from June 7

BERLIN: Germany plans to offer children aged 12-16 COVID-19 vaccinations from June 7, Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with state leaders on Thursday.

"Every citizen will be offered a vaccination by the end of the summer. This also includes those who are now likely to be included in this vaccination offer, namely 12 to 16 year-old children," Merkel told a news conference.

"Children and adolescents can then apply for a vaccination appointment after the end of the prioritisation, knowing that the prioritisation will generally be lifted on June 7," she said.