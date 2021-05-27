Gold slips on robust US data, rising yields

Gold retreated on Thursday, weighed down by upbeat US data that showed a recovery in the world's largest economy was on track, while rising US Treasury yields further added pressure.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,891.98 per ounce by 10:22 a.m. EDT (1422 GMT), having slipped back below the key psychological $1,900 level. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $1,895.70.

"The US economy is on a solid trajectory for growth and the inflation argument has ebbed a bit because the Federal Reserve has had some success in convincing the marketplace that it is indeed just going to be transitory," said Kitco Metals senior analyst Jim Wyckoff.

"So it's just a pause from the recent uptrends. However, we shouldn't be surprised to see some bargain hunters step in to buy the dip in prices later in the session ."

Data showed US new jobless claims dropped more than expected, while economic growth accelerated in the first quarter.

US Treasury yields rose, translating into increased opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold, on reports that President Joe Biden will announce on Friday a $6 trillion budget for 2022.

Investors await the monthly US personal consumption report on Friday.

"We don't have as many people coming in to buy gold right now because it has run for two months straight, statistically it is overbought," said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

"But if inflation keeps rearing its head, gold is going to be overbought even more, cause people are going to start jumping in saying they need to own it."

On the physical front, gold imports into top consumer China from Hong Kong and Switzerland surged in April.

Palladium rose 2.8% to $2,820.85 per ounce, while silver eased 0.2% to $27.62 and platinum fell 1.3%, to $1,175.34.

Top producer Nornickel said a deficit in the palladium market could widen in 2021.