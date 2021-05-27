ANL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.91%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.32%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.88%)
BYCO 10.74 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.58%)
DGKC 121.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.49%)
EPCL 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.27%)
FCCL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.28%)
HUBC 77.78 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.48%)
HUMNL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.86%)
JSCL 24.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
KAPCO 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.18%)
KEL 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.37%)
LOTCHEM 15.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.03%)
MLCF 45.37 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.18%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PRL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
PTC 10.54 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (5.4%)
SILK 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (13.79%)
SNGP 44.32 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.24%)
TRG 179.58 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.03%)
UNITY 45.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
WTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (18.29%)
BR100 5,117 Increased By ▲ 35.04 (0.69%)
BR30 26,732 Increased By ▲ 227.41 (0.86%)
KSE100 47,066 Increased By ▲ 353.95 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,237 Increased By ▲ 151.12 (0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
World

Australian ambassador barred from China spy trial

  • "This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying," Fletcher told media outside the courtroom afterwards.
AFP 27 May 2021

BEIJING: Australia's ambassador to China was on Thursday barred from the trial of an academic held on spying charges, in a case that has exacerbated a bitter row between the two nations.

The trial of Australian Yang Jun, detained for more than two years on accusations of espionage, was set to be held behind closed doors in Beijing with a heavy security presence outside the courthouse on Thursday morning.

Chinese-born Yang, 56, who also goes by the pen name of Yang Hengjun, is one of two high-profile Australians detained in China on charges of spying.

Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday voiced deep concerns about China's handling of the case, as a letter from Yang was released maintaining his innocence and referencing torture while being detained.

"We have not seen any explanation or evidence for the charges that have been brought against him," Payne told ABC radio, adding she had hoped the trial would be "transparent" with consular officials granted access.

But Australian ambassador Graham Fletcher was turned away from the courtroom when he arrived on Thursday.

"This is deeply regrettable, concerning and unsatisfying," Fletcher told media outside the courtroom afterwards.

"We've long had concerns about this case, including a lack of transparency, and therefore conclude it to be an instance of arbitrary detention."

Fletcher left the courthouse shortly afterwards. It was not immediately clear if Yang's lawyer was with him, nor if the trial had started.

A convoy of police cars and vans was later seen arriving at the court, but it was not clear whether Yang was inside. Authorities gave media no information about the case.

