US-based scholars express solidarity with Palestinians
KARACHI: The following is the statement by Harvard Faculty in support of Palestinian Liberation:
“As US-based scholars who oppose racism and colonial violence in all its forms, we write to express solidarity with the Palestinian people in their struggle for freedom and self-determination. Israeli state violence has devastated Palestinian life through a combination of warfare, territorial theft, and violent displacement. Unwavering US financial, military, and political support has fueled an apartheid system that institutionalizes the domination and repression of Palestinians. The recent reports by Human Rights Watch and the Israeli human rights organization B’tselem are only the latest to document this reality. The current effort to expel Palestinians from Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood; the violence in Israeli cities like Lydda and Haifa, in which Israeli police stand by and facilitate right-wing extremist attacks on Palestinians; and the military attack on the Gaza Strip are only the most recent events in a decades-long process of dispossession.
“Palestinians are not only denied freedom and self-determination, they are even denied the right to resist. Palestinian resistance in all its forms is criminalized by Israel and the US. Every measure of self-defense by a people without a state or an army against a nuclear power backed by the US is subject to immediate censure while Israel continues its violent aggressions with impunity.
Suppression of support for Palestinian liberation extends into the US academy where even scholarly criticism of Israeli human rights violations is increasingly equated with antisemitism and forbidden by law. The situation in Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank is far worse. Academic freedom and basic educational rights are unavailable for students and faculty at Palestinian universities, and the rights of Palestinians at Israeli universities are severely curtailed. The Israeli government and academic institutions routinely punish scholars – both Jews and Palestinians – who criticize the state’s policies.
“In this moment when Israeli ethnonationalist violence is at an all-time high, US military support remains steadfast, and solidarity with Palestine is criminalized, US-based scholars cannot be silent. We demand an end to US support for Israel’s apartheid regime, condemn Israeli state aggression, and affirm our support for the Palestinian liberation struggle”.
Signatories
Ajantha Subramanian, Anthropology and South Asian Studies
Steven Caton, Anthropology
Vijay Iyer, Music and African and African American Studies
Walter Johnson, History and African and African American Studies
Kirsten Weld, History
Rosie Bsheer, History
Diane L. Moore, Religion and Public Life
Evelynn M. Hammonds, History of Science and African an African American Studies
Robert F. Pharr, Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality and African and African American Studies
Arunabh Ghosh, History
Ju Yon Kim, English
Sidney Chalhoub, History and African and African American Studies
Teju Cole, English
Cemal Kafadar, History
Soha Bayoumi, History of Science
Caroline Light, Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Bram Wispelwey, Medicine
Lucien Castaing-Taylor, Anthropology and Art, Film, and Visual Studies
Susanna Siegel, Philosophy
Michael Herzfeld, Anthropology
Ned Hall, Philosophy
Glenda Carpio, English and African and African American Studies
Ernst Karel, Anthropology and Art, Film, and Visual Studies
Joyce E. Chaplin, History
Adaner Usmani, Sociology and Social Studies
Tara K Menon, English
Bernhard Nickel, Philosophy
Ali Asani, Study of Religion and Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations
Michael Bronski, Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Robin Bernstein, African and African American Studies and Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Alice Jardine, Romance Languages and Literatures and Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Jean Comaroff, African and African American Studies and Anthropology
Nicholas Harkness, Anthropology
Musa Syeed, English
Ingrid Monson, Music and African and African American Studies
Sarah S. Richardson, History of Science and Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
Alex Rehding, Music
Lucie White, Harvard Law School
Suzanne Preston Blier, History of Art and Architecture; African and African American Studies
Katrina Forrester, Government and Social Studies
Christopher Hasty, Music
Robb Moss, Art, Film, and Visual Studies
Gabriela Soto Laveaga, History of Science
Ana Isabel Keilson, Social Studies
Sugata Bose, History and South Asian Studies
Peter E. Gordon, History
Jesse McCarthy, English and African and African American Studies
Jeffrey Schnapp, metaLAB (at) Harvard; Romance Languages and Literatures
Vincent Brown, History and African and African American Studies
Sylvaine Guyot, Romance Languages and Literatures and Theater, Dance & Media
Tracey Rosen, Social Studies
Tom Conley, Romance Languages and Art, Film & Visual Studies
Glory Liu, Social Studies
Linda Schlossberg, Studies of Women, Gender, and Sexuality
András Riedlmayer, Aga Khan Program for Islamic Architecture
Andrea Wright, Anthropology
Mary D. Lewis, History
Namwali Serpell, English
Malavika Reddy, Anthropology
Philip Deloria, History
Peter Der Manuelian, NELC and Anthropology
George Paul Meiu, Anthropology and AAAS
Matthew Liebmann, Anthropology
Byron Good, Global Health and Social Medicine, and Anthropology
Mary-Jo DelVecchio Good, Global Health and Social Medicine
Claire Messud, English
Claire Chase, Music
Karthik Pandian, Art, Film, and Visual Studies
Carissa Rodriguez, Art, Film and Visual Studies
Salma Waheedi, Harvard Law School
Rebecca Williams, Harvard Kennedy School
Samuel Dolbee, History and Literature.
