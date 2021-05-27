ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Understanding Pakistan’s fertilizer offtake

BR Research 27 May 2021

It is widely understood that fertilizer offtake in Pakistan’s farming sector is highly skewed towards excessive urea application. Afterall, Pakistan’s majority small-hold and subsistence growers can ill-afford other high value fertilizers such as DAP and nitro phosphates. The common mantra among country’s progressive farmers is that optimal ratio – and not maximum application – is the key to unlocking target crop yields.

But what is the extent of urea over-use? The go to reference for most academic analysis of fertilizer consumption are the annual fertilizer consumption figures published in Pakistan Statistical Yearbook by PBS and in the Annual Economic Survey. Based on the official statistics, up to 90 percent of annual fertilizer offtake is consumed by four major crops – wheat, cotton, sugarcane, and rice – of which, 50 percent is by wheat alone.

Because wheat is by far the largest crop - commanding 9 million hectares out of 22.5 million hectares total cropped area – that argument has long been considered intuitive. Moreover, because fertilizer offtake – based on monthly figures published by National Fertilizer Development Corporation (NFDC) – reveal equal distribution between kharif and rabi season – it is further assumed that wheat accounts for over 95 percent of fertilizer offtake during rabi.

The above relationship leads many in the environmentalist community to draw conclusions regarding a “excessive fertilizer (urea) consumption and cash crop cultivation nexus”, which cannot be easily dispelled considering the four cash crops continue to account for 70 percent of total farm area cropped. But would cultivating a diverse blend of more high value crops lead to lower fertilizer utilization?

But first, a short comment on national fertilizer consumption figures. The annual figures published by PBS and others are based on a 2005 Fertilizer Use Survey by NDFC which assumes 50 percent fertilizer application for wheat, 25 percent for cotton, 8 percent for sugarcane, and 6 percent for rice, and remainder 11 percent for other crops.

That assumption is highly suspect. Based on the survey, consumption of fertilizer for cotton increased by 17 percent between FY10 and FY19, never mind that the area under cotton cultivation has declined by over 1 million hectares during the same period. Could it be that cotton growers are applying incremental units of fertilizer, only to get poorer yield year after year? Similarly, while Pakistan’s maize output has doubled over the last decade, fertilizer offtake for maize remains negligible. Does increased maize production require no additional fertilizer application?

Data from Punjab government’s agriculture department would disagree. While it is impossible to determine crop-wise fertilizer consumption given absence of periodic/annual consumption studies, indicative/recommended fertilizer application levels (by Punjab government) can help glean some insight.

Absolute conclusions do not change much when recommended fertilizer levels from Punjab are incorporated. Afterall, wheat would remain the largest consumer of fertilizer – at 42 percent – due to the sheer expanse of its cultivation. But is it also most fertilizer intensive?

Turns out, major crops such as wheat, seed cotton, and rice would hardly fall among top 10 consumers of fertilizer if recommended levels of fertilizer per hectare were applied. (fertilizer-intensiveness is defined as volume of fertilizer applied per unit area). In the case of both urea, and DAP, the most fertilizer-intensive crops would actually be vegetables such as potato, tenda, bitter gourd, and tomatoes, along with sugarcane and maize featuring among the top 10.

How can the two sets of information be reconciled then? It is safe to conclude that the 2005 NDFC survey can now be discarded and not be made part of venerable official publications such as Economic Survey, seeing how it is based on outdated data and does not take into account changing farmer preferences for crops, or higher application of fertilizer is increasingly more popular crops such as sugarcane and corn.

Meanwhile, rice stands out as a notable exception as a low fertilizer intensive crop, based on both old and more recent data. Low fertilizer consumption of rice even in the 2005 survey attests to this fact, as does the lower recommended level of urea and DAP application per unit area in Punjab government’s latest statistics.

Wheat, however, remains the only constant. As the crop responsible for 90 percent of rabi season crop area, it continues to be responsible for excessive urea application during the season which is estimated at 53 percent higher than recommended!

Of course, the data must be treated carefully. Afterall, data concerning volume of fertilizer applied per unit area represent recommended levels, and not actual. Thus, the difference between recommended and actual fertilizer application during any given season is based on both normative and reported inputs. Moreover, if recommended fertilizer application level for every crop varies from region to region, the extrapolation of Punjab’s data to rest of the country may be substantially faulty. Nevertheless, it does raise questions whether encouraging cultivation of high value crops to reduce dependence on fertilizer intensive wheat and cotton can truly lead to lower fertilizer consumption.

Farmers farming sector fertilizer agricultural National Fertilizer Development Corporation NFDC cash crop cultivation

Understanding Pakistan’s fertilizer offtake

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters