World
Merkel, Egypt's Sisi agree Gaza ceasefire must be stabilised
- They also agreed on the goal of supporting a resumption in political negotiations, he said.
26 May 2021
BERLIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel agreed in a video call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that the Gaza ceasefire must be stabilised, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.
They also agreed on the goal of supporting a resumption in political negotiations, he said.
Pakistan opens vaccination for ages 19, above
Merkel, Egypt's Sisi agree Gaza ceasefire must be stabilised
U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT
Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan
BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets
PSX records highest daily volume in history
‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved
Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad
Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again
Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter
Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio
Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO
Read more stories
Comments