ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.05%)
AVN 92.50 Increased By ▲ 2.18 (2.41%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
DGKC 123.75 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.28%)
EPCL 50.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.78%)
FCCL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.26%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.3%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.77%)
HASCOL 10.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.05%)
HUBC 77.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.93%)
HUMNL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (14.01%)
JSCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.16%)
KAPCO 39.80 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.72%)
LOTCHEM 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
MLCF 45.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.92%)
PAEL 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.99%)
PIBTL 10.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.24%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PPL 88.25 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (2.62%)
PRL 25.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (8.7%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 43.35 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.29%)
TRG 176.00 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (2.88%)
UNITY 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.92%)
WTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (43.23%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 68.31 (1.36%)
BR30 26,505 Increased By ▲ 496.38 (1.91%)
KSE100 46,712 Increased By ▲ 411.62 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,086 Increased By ▲ 187.97 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
4.61% positivity
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases

  • A flurry of diplomatic calls between the US and Pakistan in recent days has fuelled speculation the Pentagon is scouting for new bases to use against the Taliban.
  • However, Pakistan's Foreign Office has denied the rumors saying, "no such proposal is expected."
AFP Updated 26 May 2021

The Taliban warned Afghanistan's neighbours on Wednesday against allowing the United States to operate military bases on their soil, the insurgents insisting they would thwart such a “historic mistake”.

Washington is in the final stages of withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, and a flurry of diplomatic calls between the US and Pakistan in recent days has fuelled speculation the Pentagon is scouting for new bases to use against the Taliban.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudri on Monday told journalists that “there is no US military or airbase in Pakistan, nor was any such proposal envisaged. Any speculation on this account is baseless and irresponsible and should be avoided.”

The Taliban in a statement said: “We urge neighbouring countries not to allow anyone to do so. If such a step is taken again, it will be a great and historic mistake and disgrace.” They would “not remain silent in the face of such heinous and provocative acts”, the statement added.

Several of Afghanistan's neighbours allowed the US military limited use of air bases in the early 2000s after the overthrow of the Taliban.

Such overt physical support has largely ended, however, although some countries do allow their airspace to be used for military flights.

On Tuesday, the Pakistani government again dismissed media reports that it had struck a new deal with Washington.

“This news is baseless and speculative,” Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told the Senate.

“I want to make it clear on the floor of the house ... that Pakistan, under the leadership of Imran Khan, will never allow any American base on its soil.”

The Taliban and Washington entered into a landmark deal last year that paved the way for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.

In return, the Taliban said they would not allow Afghanistan to be a base for jihadist groups such as Al Qaeda and the militant Islamic State group.

US President Joe Biden announced last month that all remaining 2,500 American troops would leave Afghanistan by September 11, the 20th anniversary of Al Qaeda attacks in the US that led to the invasion of the country.

But the withdrawal has raised concerns over whether Afghan government forces alone can fight the Taliban.

Violence has soared in recent weeks as government forces and the Taliban clash in near-daily battles, with the insurgents pressing on with their campaign to capture more territory as peace talks to end the war, remain deadlocked.

Afghan Taliban Afghan peace process Afghan war US airbase US airbase in Pakistan

Taliban warn Afghan neighbours against allowing US bases

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

Booking of Haval SUVs stops in Pakistan

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters