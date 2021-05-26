ANL 31.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.67%)
ASC 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 93.06 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (3.03%)
BOP 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
DGKC 123.55 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (2.12%)
EPCL 50.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.23%)
FFBL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
HASCOL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
HUBC 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
HUMNL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (8.91%)
JSCL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.09%)
KAPCO 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.56%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
MLCF 45.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.5%)
PAEL 32.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.18%)
PIBTL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.86%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.09%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TRG 172.80 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.01%)
UNITY 45.26 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (4.29%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (28.38%)
BR100 5,065 Increased By ▲ 51.24 (1.02%)
BR30 26,339 Increased By ▲ 330.34 (1.27%)
KSE100 46,665 Increased By ▲ 364.17 (0.79%)
KSE30 19,064 Increased By ▲ 165.44 (0.88%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Three held over deadly Italy cable car crash

  • In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, before the arrests, local chief prosecutor Olimpia Bossi described what happened on Sunday.
AFP 26 May 2021

ROME: Italian police said Wednesday they had arrested three people as part of the investigation into a cable car crash in the mountains that left 14 people dead, including five Israelis.

The trio, all involved in management of the cable car, are accused of deliberately deactivating the emergency brake that could have stopped it slamming into the side of the Mottarone mountain when the cable snapped on Sunday afternoon.

"The public prosecutors office has ordered three arrests for removal or ommission of precautions against accidents at work," a spokesman for the carabinieri police told AFP.

Of the 15 people travelling in the cable car at Mottarone, a scenic location overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northwest region of Piedmont, 14 were killed, while a five-year-old boy remains in hospital.

Italian news agencies named the three suspects as Luigi Nerini, the head of Ferrovie del Mottarone, the firm which manages the cable car, and two other managers, Gabriele Tadini and Enrico Perocchio.

Local Carabinieri police official Alberto Cicognani told Radiotre radio station that the emergency brake was deactivated after a malfunction.

"There were malfunctions in the cable car, the maintenance team was called, they did not fix the problem, or only in part," he said.

"To avoid further interruptions in the service, they chose to leave 'the fork' which prevents the emergency brake from working."

Cicognani claimed all three men admitted what had happened.

In an interview with AFP on Tuesday, before the arrests, local chief prosecutor Olimpia Bossi described what happened on Sunday.

"The cable, it is clear, that was the leading cable, snapped," she said.

"The braking system did not work -- the system that blocks the cabin on the load-bearing cable, which is a system that works in emergencies, which must work in emergencies when an accident such as the breakage of the cable could occur."

She added: "No one could imagine that what was a Sunday outing turned into a nightmare that ended tragically."

Carabinieri police Italian police Mottarone Ferrovie del Mottarone Luigi Nerini cable car crash Gabriele Tadini

Three held over deadly Italy cable car crash

U.S. to complete Afghan withdrawal by mid-July ahead of Biden’s September deadline, reports NYT

BVI high court unfreezes PIA assets

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Journalist Asad Ali Toor attacked in Islamabad

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters