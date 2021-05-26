ANL 31.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.19%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.48%)
AVN 92.43 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (2.34%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.99%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.25%)
FFL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.6%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (10.07%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.49%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.39%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.5%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.86 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (2.16%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.37%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.6%)
UNITY 44.91 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (3.48%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 65.78 (1.31%)
BR30 26,410 Increased By ▲ 401.72 (1.54%)
KSE100 46,768 Increased By ▲ 466.88 (1.01%)
KSE30 19,112 Increased By ▲ 213.98 (1.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lukashenko defiant as UN Security Council to meet over Belarus

  • A 30-second video of Protasevich was broadcast by state television late Monday, in which he confirmed that he was in prison in Minsk and "confessed" to charges of organising mass unrest.
AFP 26 May 2021

MINSK: A defiant President Lukashenko will address Belarus' parliament Wednesday as international pressure over the country's diversion of an airliner in order to arrest a dissident grows, with the UN Security Council set to meet behind closed doors later.

The speech to parliament will be the first time the Belarusian leader has spoken in public since Sunday's rerouting of a Ryanair flight to Minsk and the subsequent arrest of opposition journalist Roman Protasevich.

After weathering a wave of protests and Western sanctions last year, Lukashenko is facing renewed pressure over the incident, with Western leaders demanding Protasevich's release, and the European Union cutting air links with the increasingly isolated nation.

But a diplomat told AFP it was unlikely the Security Council would agree on a collective statement at Wednesday's meeting, because Belarus' unwavering supporter Russia was expected to be in opposition.

Moscow has dismissed the outrage over the arrest, saying Belarus was acting reasonably and within the law when the plane was diverted.

The Belarusian transport ministry on Tuesday released a transcript of communications between Minsk air traffic control and the Ryanair flight, in which the crew was told "you have a bomb on board" and urged it to land in Minsk.

The claim of a genuine bomb scare has been dismissed by Western leaders.

'They're going to kill him'

Speaking to AFP on Tuesday, Protasevich's mother said she had not slept since her son and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested after the Athens-to-Vilnius flight landed in Minsk.

"I'm asking, I'm begging, I'm calling on the whole international community to save him," Natalia Protasevich said, weeping. "They're going to kill him in there!"

Protasevich, 26, was a co-founder of the Nexta Telegram channel, which helped organise the protests last year that were the biggest challenge to Lukashenko's long rule.

He had been living between Poland and Lithuania.

His parents said they think their son might now be in a detention centre run by the secret service, still known as the KGB.

"The lawyer tried to see him today but she was turned down, she could not see him. We still don't know if he is in there, what his condition is, how he is feeling," said his father Dmitry.

A 30-second video of Protasevich was broadcast by state television late Monday, in which he confirmed that he was in prison in Minsk and "confessed" to charges of organising mass unrest.

With dark markings visible on his forehead, he said he was being treated "according to the law".

"He would never speak like that. Those were not his words... he was reading something out that he was told to read out," he said.

Security Council Lukashenko Roman Protasevich Sofia Sapega

Lukashenko defiant as UN Security Council to meet over Belarus

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters