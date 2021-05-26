ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.12%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.36%)
AVN 94.00 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (4.07%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.97 Increased By ▲ 3.98 (3.29%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.66%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.95%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.31%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.03%)
PRL 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.35%)
SILK 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.1%)
SNGP 42.63 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.59%)
TRG 173.35 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (1.33%)
UNITY 45.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (4.03%)
WTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (9.17%)
BR100 5,080 Increased By ▲ 66.37 (1.32%)
BR30 26,425 Increased By ▲ 416.59 (1.6%)
KSE100 46,759 Increased By ▲ 458.32 (0.99%)
KSE30 19,108 Increased By ▲ 209.54 (1.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Business Recorder Logo
May 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Mediators to meet detained Malian leaders as pressure on army builds

  • "They spent the night in good conditions. The president saw his doctor," the source said.
AFP 26 May 2021

BAMAKO: West African mediators will be allowed to meet with Mali's detained president and prime minister Wednesday, a source close to the discussions said, two days after the transitional leaders were stripped of their powers by the country's military.

The detention on Monday of President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane, tasked with steering the return to civilian rule after a coup last August, triggered widespread international condemnation and the threat of sanctions.

The United Nations Security Council was set to hold an emergency meeting later Wednesday at France and others' request, with French President Emmanuel Macron likening the recent events to a second coup.

A mediation team from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) arrived in the Malian capital on Tuesday and has now been "given the green light" by strongman Assimi Goita to meet with Ndaw and Ouane, a source close to the talks told AFP.

"We are here to help our Malian brothers find a solution to the crisis, but it is clear that ECOWAS could quickly announce sanctions at a future summit," one member of the delegation, headed by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, told AFP.

Macron, whose country has committed more than 5,000 troops to Mali's fight against jihadism in the Sahel, condemned the arrest of Ndaw and Ouane as a "coup d'etat in an unacceptable coup d'etat".

"We are ready in the coming hours to take targeted sanctions" against those responsible, he said after a European Union summit.

On Monday, the United Nations, African Union, ECOWAS, the EU and United States issued a rare joint statement, attacking the detention and demanding the pair be released.

That demand was echoed on Tuesday by Britain and Germany.

A senior Malian military official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the Ndaw and Ouane had been taken to the Kati military camp near Bamako and "are fine."

"They spent the night in good conditions. The president saw his doctor," the source said.

A member of Goita's team said that during the talks with the ECOWAS mediators, they had "explained their reasons" for pushing the two men out, and insisted that elections would still be held next year.

They said more talks would be held with the ECOWAS delegation.

President Bah Ndaw Prime Minister Moctar Ouane Ouane ECOWAS West African mediators Goodluck Jonathan

Mediators to meet detained Malian leaders as pressure on army builds

‘Special’ CPEC business visa approved

Pakistan to change name of locally-developed Covid-19 vaccine to CanSino Bio

Khaqan says he will resign if PPP joins PDM again

Cyclone batters eastern India, 1.2 million seek shelter

Indian Covid-19 variant found in at least 53 territories: WHO

Water tensions mount as Irsa, Sindh clash

Q4FY21 numbers will be ‘even greater’: govt

Govt agrees to key PBC budgetary proposal

China to help inject more investment into SEZs: Asim Bajwa

UK PM offers ‘qualified’ apology for remarks on Islam

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters