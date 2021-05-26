Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in eastern India: weather bureau

DIGHA: Cyclone Yass, the second major storm to hit India in as many weeks, made landfall Wednesday in the eastern state of Odisha, the Meteorological Department said.

"Very severe cyclonic storm Yaas centres around 50 km south-southeast of Balasore. Landfall process has commenced around 0900 HRS IST (Indian Standard Time)," or 0330 GMT, the IMD tweeted.