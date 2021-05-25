World
Belarus opposition urges US, G7 to up pressure on regime
25 May 2021
MOSCOW: Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday called on Washington and the G7 to ramp up pressure on Belarus's government after the diversion of a Ryanair flight and arrest of a dissident on board.
In a call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya "called on the United States to isolate the regime and pressure it through sanctions," she said on Twitter, also asking for the opposition be invited to next month's G7 summit in Britain's Carbis Bay.
