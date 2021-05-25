ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.5%)
HASCOL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.95%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
UNITY 42.33 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.12%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,984 Increased By ▲ 11.63 (0.23%)
BR30 25,942 Increased By ▲ 139.3 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,143 Increased By ▲ 46.23 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,805 Increased By ▲ 24.66 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
May 25, 2021
World

UN envoy still hopes to get to Myanmar

  • "I think a resolution must be very strong to be effective. But what is also very important is to show unity in the General Assembly," she said.
AFP 25 May 2021

UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, said Monday she still hopes to visit the country after seven weeks spent in the region waiting for the junta that staged a coup in February to allow her in.

During a meeting in Indonesia at the end of April with the head of the Myanmar junta, General Min Aung Hlaing "didn't say that he doesn't want to speak with me anymore," the Swiss diplomat said at a virtual press conference in Bangkok, where she has spent most of her time since early April.

The general said "it's not the right time to come to Myanmar," she said. "That was 'not yet' but not a 'no'... So I will not give up to continue this discussion."

Burgener said she would travel on Tuesday to Japan for meetings with officials there.

Asked about her relations with China, Myanmar's main backer but which she has not visited since her appointment, the envoy said she was available.

"It's a very unstable situation for everybody in the region and clearly I'm ready to talk with the Chinese government wherever they like because I think dialogue is needed with all member states," she said.

Asked about a draft UN resolution proposed by Liechtenstein, and supported by the United States and the European Union, that includes "an immediate suspension" of all arms shipments to Myanmar, the envoy expressed caution.

"I think a resolution must be very strong to be effective. But what is also very important is to show unity in the General Assembly," she said.

A vote had been scheduled for May 18 but was suddenly postponed indefinitely at the behest of Paris, backed by Washington and London, due to a lack of support from Asian countries in the region, diplomats told AFP.

A meeting is scheduled to take place this week between the drafters of the text and the Asian countries, but the latter want the paragraph relating to an arms embargo to be removed and language linked to the field of human rights to be reduced, said one diplomat on condition of anonymity.

