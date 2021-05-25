ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
ASC 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 119.30 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.54%)
EPCL 52.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.36%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.62%)
FFBL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.5%)
HASCOL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
HUBC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
JSCL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.95%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
PPL 85.95 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PTC 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
TRG 169.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.29%)
UNITY 42.33 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.12%)
WTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.38%)
BR100 4,984 Increased By ▲ 11.63 (0.23%)
BR30 25,942 Increased By ▲ 139.3 (0.54%)
KSE100 46,143 Increased By ▲ 46.23 (0.1%)
KSE30 18,805 Increased By ▲ 24.66 (0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
EU cuts air links with Belarus over forced plane landing

  • The footage showed Protasevich -- who could face 15 years in jail -- with dark markings visible on his forehead, saying he was being treated "according to the law".
AFP 25 May 2021

BRUSSELS: EU leaders cut Europe's air links with Belarus on Monday, as strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime paraded a dissident journalist arrested after his flight was forced to land in Minsk.

Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying wanted reporter Roman Protasevich, 26, and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega.

European leaders meeting in Brussels called for the release of the pair and hit back at Minsk by agreeing to ban Belarusian airlines from the bloc and urging EU-based carriers not to fly over its airspace.

The leaders also warned they would adopt further "targeted economic sanctions" against the Belarusian authorities to add to the 88 regime figures and seven companies already on a blacklist over a crackdown on opposition.

The move came as Belarusian state television broadcast a 30-second video of Protasevich, who had been living between Lithuania and Poland, confirming that he was in prison in Minsk and "confessing" to charges of organising mass unrest.

The footage showed Protasevich -- who could face 15 years in jail -- with dark markings visible on his forehead, saying he was being treated "according to the law".

US President Joe Biden slammed the forced diversion of the plane and arrest of Protasevich as "a direct affront to international norms" and said the video appeared to have been made "under duress".

"I welcome the news that the European Union has called for targeted economic sanctions and other measures, and have asked my team to develop appropriate options to hold accountable those responsible," Biden said, in a White House statement.

