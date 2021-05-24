ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
World

Italian cable car accident kills 13 people

AFP 24 May 2021

ROME: Thirteen people died and two children were seriously injured Sunday when a cable car slammed into the side of a mountain in northern Italy, emergency services said. The toll could rise further from the accident in Stresa, a resort town on the shores of Lake Maggiore in Italy's Piedmont region, the Alpine rescue service said on Twitter.

A spokesman said two children aged nine and five had been seriously injured and taken by helicopter to a paediatric hospital in Turin. A statement by Prime Minister Mario Draghi expressed his "profound grief" and offered his condolences to the victim's families.

The 20-minute cable car ride, popular with tourists, links Stresa with the 1,500-metre (4,900-foot) summit of the Mottarone mountain, and offers spectacular views of the Alps. The ministry of infrastructure said in a statement that the accident occurred around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT) as the cabin, with 11 people aboard, was about 100 metres (yards) from the summit.

