ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dalian iron ore set for worst week in 2 months

Reuters 22 May 2021

SHANGHAI: Asia's iron ore benchmarks fell for a third straight session on Friday, on course for a second consecutive weekly drop, as top steel producer China stepped up efforts to cool a blistering demand-driven rally in raw material prices.

The most-traded iron ore for September delivery on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange ended the morning trade 1% lower at 1,123.50 yuan ($174.63) a tonne. It has fallen 5.3% so far this week, the steepest since mid-March.

The most-liquid June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange dropped 3.2% to $194.60 a tonne.

Steel prices in China have pulled back from last week's record highs, dragging iron ore and other steelmaking ingredients lower, with the sell-off intensifying after China's cabinet on Wednesday sought to curb "unreasonable" price gains to protect consumers.

Analysts, however, say unless China takes steps to curb the consumption of industrial commodities, which could hamper its solid recovery from a pandemic-driven slump, the price impact of recent measures and pronouncements will only be temporary.

"Have these (Chinese government agencies) achieved any fundamental or structural industry changes aside from creating unnecessary speculation and market volatility?" asked Atilla Widnell, managing director at Singapore-based Navigate Commodities.

"The answer is no. Allowing the invisible hand to go about its business would have been the correct strategy."

Despite the selling pressure on iron ore, prices especially of high-grade materials remain elevated, giving steel producers some headache including those outside China.

Prices are expected to remain high in the long term as China's stricter environmental regulations have prompted a shift to top-grade and less-polluting materials, said Kohji Takei, a manager at the raw materials division at Nippon Steel, Japan's biggest steelmaker.

Construction steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.3% after two days of falls, while hot-rolled coil gained 1%. Stainless steel advanced 0.7%.

Dalian coking coal shed 4%, while coke dropped 2.2%.

Shanghai Futures Exchange iron ore Atilla Widnell raw material prices Kohji Takei

Dalian iron ore set for worst week in 2 months

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

Xi pledges $3bn pandemic aid for poor nations

IMF says ending Covid-19 pandemic possible at cost of $50bn

Fiscal Responsibility, Debt Limitation (Amend) Bill introduced: Limiting stock of govt guarantees at 10pc of GDP proposed

Credit profile reflects ‘baa2’ economic strength: Moody’s

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.