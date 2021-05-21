World
Magnitude 7 quake strikes Qinghai, China: GFZ
- The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said
21 May 2021
An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Qinghai, China, early on Saturday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said
