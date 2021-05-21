ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
World

Canada likely to extend travel ban on India, Pakistan

  • A statement from Health Canada said that the government was monitoring the situation and may extend the travel ban to continue to protect Canadians.
  • Air Canada spokesperson, Peter Fitzpatrick, said that they have postponed the existing flight suspension to India until June 22, without mentioning Pakistan.
Syed Ahmed Updated 21 May 2021

Canada is likely to extend the existing flight ban on India and Pakistan due to the growing concerns over the Indian variant of coronavirus that is highly transmissible.

Global News has quoted a statement from Health Canada saying that the government was monitoring and evaluating the situation and may extend travel and border measures to continue to protect Canadians.

The website also quoted Air Canada spokesperson, Peter Fitzpatrick, saying that they have postponed the existing flight suspension to India until June 22, without mentioning Pakistan.

The one-month flight ban on India and Pakistan that was announced on April 22, is set to expire Saturday.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Transportation said,

“We continue to examine the COVID-19 public health situation unfolding around the world and will adjust border measures as necessary.”

“In the case of India and Pakistan, our government is following developments closely and will determine the next steps regarding the NOTAM based on the evidence and advice of public health experts,” the statement said.

She did not, however, confirm if the federal government will extend its ban.

