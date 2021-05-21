World
5 bodies found, about 10 survivors rescued in Gaza tunnel: officials
- Raed al-Dahshan, deputy head of Gaza's civil defence, said they were still sifting through the rubble to find more bodies.
21 May 2021
GAZA CITY: Emergency workers on Friday recovered five bodies and rescued around 10 survivors from the rubble of what appeared to be a tunnel in Gaza hit by Israeli bombardment, medics and witnesses said.
Raed al-Dahshan, deputy head of Gaza's civil defence, said they were still sifting through the rubble to find more bodies, hours after a ceasefire ended 11 days of Israeli air strikes on the besieged coastal enclave run by Islamist movement Hamas.
