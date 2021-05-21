CBOT soybeans may test support at $15.11-3/4

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean July contract may test a support at $15.11-3/4 per bushel, a break below which could cause a fall limited to $14.98.

The contract is riding on a wave c which is still unfolding. The immediate support at $15.24-1/4 seems unable to hold, as the weak bounce it triggered has been reversed.

The $15.11-3/4 level will be critical in evaluating the length of the wave c, which may extend into a range of $14.54-1/2 to $14.76-1/4 or complete very soon.

Resistance is at $15.47, a break above which could lead to a gain to $15.68-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is sliding towards $15.04-1/4.

A congestion area forming between April 27 and April 30 suggests a pause of the drop around $15.04-1/4.

