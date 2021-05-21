US sends 1.2mn COVID-19 vaccine doses to Mexico

MEXICO CITY: The United States sent Mexico nearly 1.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

The new batch of vaccines arrived after US President Joe Biden said this week he planned to send 60 million AstraZeneca shots to other countries.

The United States previously sent 2.7 million doses of the same vaccine to Mexico in March.