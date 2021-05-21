ANL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.22%)
AVN 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.77%)
EPCL 50.49 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.18%)
FCCL 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.12%)
FFBL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
FFL 15.88 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
HASCOL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.06%)
HUBC 77.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.21%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
KEL 4.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.72%)
LOTCHEM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
MLCF 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
PAEL 32.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.01%)
PIBTL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.52 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.48%)
PRL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.11%)
PTC 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.51%)
SILK 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.69%)
SNGP 41.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 174.20 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (0.58%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.52%)
BR100 4,945 Increased By ▲ 36.28 (0.74%)
BR30 25,715 Increased By ▲ 189.38 (0.74%)
KSE100 45,755 Increased By ▲ 181.34 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,661 Increased By ▲ 86.27 (0.46%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits two-week low on worries over demand, lockdown

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract was down 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.4%.
Reuters 21 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures fell to a two-week low on Friday, and were on course for a 9% weekly drop, hit by demand and lockdown concerns and tracking a sell-off in rival edible oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for August delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 25 ringgit, or 0.61%, to 4,087 ringgit ($987.68) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm fell for a third straight session and looked set to post its biggest weekly decline in two months.

Malaysia's palm exports during May 1-20 rose 16% month-on-month, according to data from Amspec Agri, but traders are worried that the pace of exports would decline due to reduced purchases by key buyers.

There are also concerns of stricter movement restrictions in Malaysia, which could implode consumption from the domestic hospitality, restaurants and catering sectors, a Kuala Lumpur-based broker said.

The world's second-largest palm oil producer on Thursday reported 6,806 new coronavirus cases, its second straight day of record infections, amid local reports that the government was discussing a full lockdown to curb the outbreak.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.9%, while its palm oil contract was down 2.2%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade slid 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall more into a range of 3,955-4,021 ringgit per tonne, as suggested by the current strong momentum, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Corn Malaysian palm oil Chicago Board of Trade coronavirus cases Kuala Lumpur soyabean AmSpec Agri edible oils.

Palm hits two-week low on worries over demand, lockdown

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Biden meets South Korean president, shoring up US-Asia alliance

Israel agrees to ceasefire after 11-day destruction

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters